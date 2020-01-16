Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter Sells 11,336 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $1,960,561.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COUP opened at $169.87 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Coupa Software by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

