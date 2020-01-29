Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $155,709.90 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Riggs sold 2,744 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total transaction of $410,392.64.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $138,858.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

