Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $165.36 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: Correction