Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $171.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,804 shares of company stock valued at $31,152,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

