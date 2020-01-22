Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.58 Million

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report $183.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.10 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $119.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $622.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.21 million to $630.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.73 million, with estimates ranging from $718.67 million to $750.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,292,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 528,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

