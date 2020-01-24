Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96, 4,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile (CVE:COV)

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet