Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on CVA. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 421,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,681. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,191,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,846,000 after purchasing an additional 272,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

