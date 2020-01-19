Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

CVTI opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth $151,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

