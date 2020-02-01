COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S has an average rating of Hold.

COVTY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 17,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

