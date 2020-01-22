Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.83 ($53.29).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €40.67 ($47.29) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.57. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

