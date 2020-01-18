Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.89 ($53.36).

ETR:1COV traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €40.90 ($47.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading