Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

