Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 13,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

