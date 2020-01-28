Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Covetrus in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

CVET has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

