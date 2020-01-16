Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CVET opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

