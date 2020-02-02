Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.30, 1,284,203 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,759,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

