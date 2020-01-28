Cowen Begins Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7,090.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

