Cowen Begins Coverage on United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.79.

NYSE:UTX opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

