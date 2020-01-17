Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 197,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Cowen has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $481.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cowen’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

