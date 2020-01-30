Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cowen by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 139,124 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 670.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 93.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The firm has a market cap of $476.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?