Cowen Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $60.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

AMD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,159,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 269.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

