Cowen Increases Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $27.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 808,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

