Cowen Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $380.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $346.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $298.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

