Cowen Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

