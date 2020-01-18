Cowen Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $112.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.71.

XPO stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,355. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 170,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

