Cowen Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of WFTLF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio