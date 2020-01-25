Cowen Initiates Coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $290.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 382.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

