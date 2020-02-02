Cowen Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $36.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

