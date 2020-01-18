Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 168,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,008. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $404.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

