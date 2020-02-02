Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

