Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,753. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 53,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

