Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth $27,531,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?