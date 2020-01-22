Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $172.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KSU. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.23. 450,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,887. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

