Cowen Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $182.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.58.

ALGT traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.04. The stock had a trading volume of 224,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

