Cowen Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$1.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

