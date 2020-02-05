Cowen Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.85. 9,906,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. Chevron has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 19,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 125,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

