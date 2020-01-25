CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.34

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 17623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

CPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CPFL Energia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL)

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

