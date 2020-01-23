CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $18.03. CPFL Energia shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 20,057 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CPFL Energia in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.43.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in CPFL Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CPFL Energia by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia Company Profile (NYSE:CPL)

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

