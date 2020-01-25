CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of PMTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 43,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,150. The company has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Card Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 90,909.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of CPI Card Group worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

