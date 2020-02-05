Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CPS stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.21). 2,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301. The company has a market cap of $192.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. Cpl Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 745 ($9.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 660.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 597.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Cpl Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Cpl Resources

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

