Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) Announces €0.10 Dividend

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CPS stock opened at GBX 691.18 ($9.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 638.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 588.70. Cpl Resources has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a one year high of GBX 689 ($9.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $189.69 million and a PE ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cpl Resources Company Profile

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

