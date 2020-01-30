CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.