CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,766,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,831% from the previous session’s volume of 298,683 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

