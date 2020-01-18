CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CYN opened at GBX 92 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.09. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

