CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 61.02 ($0.80) on Thursday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a market cap of $262.79 million and a PE ratio of 32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?