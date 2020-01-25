CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Shares Down 1.1%

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93, 87,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 68,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRARY. ValuEngine lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

