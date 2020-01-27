CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,293. The company has a market cap of $434.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?