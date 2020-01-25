Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $154.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.77. 264,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

