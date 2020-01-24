Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

CBRL traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. 17,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

