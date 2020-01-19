Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BREW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Shares of BREW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.42. 83,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

